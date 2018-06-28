WEXFORD OFFICIALLY SUFFERING FROM A DROUGHT DUE TO HOT WEATHER

A drought has been officially declared across the country now with the south east region the worst affected.

Soil moisture deficits have reached critical levels as there has been little or no rain in most of County Wexford for five weeks.

The countryside is like a tinderbox with a red alert in operation for forest and gorse fires.

Wexford Fire Service were called to an incident last night to deal with a fire from the remains of a barbecue.

Meanwhile a family had to be rescued after their car went up in flames in the Dublin mountains.

Mick Power from Coillte says he is concerned about the situation in Wexford, Wicklow and Dublin.

