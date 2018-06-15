WHATSAPP USERS WARNED TO WATCH OUT FOR ADIDAS SCAM

Irish Whatsapp users are being warned about a phishing scam that could soon hit the messaging app here.

The scam sees users receive a message from their friends about an offer to buy Adidas shoes for 1 dollar, followed by a link.

People will then be asked to fill in their details, and could be charged over 40 euro per month after 7 days.

IT Security and Cybercrime Analyst with ESET Ireland Urban Schrott says the scam hasn’t hit Ireland yet, but it’s only a matter of time before it does.

