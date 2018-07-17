17 YEAR OLD ARRESTED AFTER A MAN WAS STABBED TO DEATH IN WATERFORD

A man has died after being stabbed in Dunmore East overnight.

The incident happened at around 3.40 this morning at Shanakiel in the Town.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene where the found the 25 year old man.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Waterford University Hospital where died a short while later.

The scene at Shanakiel is being preserved for a technical examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

A 17 year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident – he’s being held at Waterford Garda station.

