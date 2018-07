A teenage boy and man in his 60s have drowned in a fishing boat accident off Donegal.

They capsized off Malin Head yesterday afternoon after setting out in the morning from Port Ronan Pier.

The alarm was raised by members of the public who heard call for help coming from the water and a third man in his 40s was taken to hospital.

Joe Joyce is the press officer for Lough Swilly Lifeboat – he says a mayday was issued for help from nearby boats.

