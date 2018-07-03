3 MEN ARRESTED AFTER 6TH NIGHT OF VIOLENCE IN DERRY DURING PARADE SEASON

A 6th night of violence in Derry has led to the arrests of 3 men, one on suspicion of attempted murder.

The PSNI fired four baton rounds in the Bogside after two explosives and more than 70 Petrol bombs were hurled at police.

Children as young as eight years old have been taking part in the rioting.

Some residents have accused police of being heavy-handed during the operation.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd says a small group of dissident republicans are orchestrating the violence.

