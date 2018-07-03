SIX RESCUED OFF DUNCANNON BEACH

Tragedy was averted off Duncannon yesterday evening after six people were rescued from the sea
The drama began when two girls drifted out to sea on a lilo
Four men entered the sea and swam towards the girls to rescue them
As they were taking the girls ashore they got into difficulties and had to be rescued
Fethard and Dunmore East Lifeboats assisted in the rescue
All six involved had to receive emergency medical attention on Duncannon beach last night before being removed to hospital
