Wexford barrister Noel Whelan is considering running for the presidency

In an interview in today’s Irish Independent he says he will make a decision on the matter in the next week to ten days

The Ballycullane native and well known political pundit is a former Fianna Fail general election candidate and is son of the late Wexford County Councillor Seamus Whelan

