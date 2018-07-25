PBP GOREY TO HOLD CHILD PSYCHIATRIC CRISIS MEETING THIS MONTH

The South East is in the grip of a child psychiatriac crisis with not enough doctors and not enough appropraite bed space.

That’s according to the People Before Profit representative for Gorey, Cinnamon Blackmore.

Ms Blackmore was commenting on the resignation of Doctor Kieran Moore and two other Mental Health specialists.

She says one in four children is having mental health issues with one in ten requiring specialist care.

A public meeting has been called on 31st July in the Amber Springs Hotel in Gorey at 3pm.

Also In attendance will be Wexford Councillor Tony Walsh and Suzanne Eccleston from family Carers Ireland.

Ciannamon Blackmore says things are coming to a head regarding the lack of Mental Health Services in Wexford.

