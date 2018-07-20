BREXIT DIVISIONS OVER NORTH BORDER

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator says a withdrawal deal with the UK can’t be agreed unless there’s a legal guarantee on the backstop measure for the border.

Michel Barnier was speaking in Brussels today, where Tanaiste Simon Coveney also said one of the biggest challenges is how to prevent a hard border when the UK leaves the EU.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Theresa May called on the EU to shift its stance on the issue, saying she won’t accept a deal that treats the North differently to the rest of the UK.

