The British government’s white paper on Brexit won’t change Ireland’s priorities, according to the Taoiseach.

Prime Minister Theresa May will fully explain her new Brexit plans in Westminster later.

They’ve faced heavy opposition even within her own party – triggering the resignations of senior cabinet ministers David Davis and Boris Johnson.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he looks forward to seeing the plans and how they’ll affect Irish policy.

