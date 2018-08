The Labour party is sleepwalking into oblivion, according to one of its councillors.

Noel Tuohy says it risks becoming totally irrelevant unless there’s a change of leadership.

The most recent poll put the party at just three percent, which the Portlaoise Councillor says is close to implosion.

He says Brendan Howlin has failed to connect with the public and he thinks Alan Kelly would be a better leader

