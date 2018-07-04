CALLS TO BE SAFE ON THE WATER AFTER 2 TWINS RESCUED AT DUNCANNON YESTERDAY

There are fresh warnings about safety while swimming and using airbeds during the sunny weather.

The call comes after Twins girls aged four and four men had a narrow escape recently before being rescued of Duncannon Beach.

The two girls had begun drifting on lilos when the alarm was raised.

A number of men including the girls’ father immediately jumped in but got in to difficulty.

All were quickly rescued by RNLI and the Coastguard.

Hugh Byrne of the RNLI says inflatables such as lilos are designed for pools and not the open sea where they can be very quickly swept out by offshore winds and the consequences can be frightening.

