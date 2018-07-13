CIRCLE K SIGN CONTRACT TO TAKE OVER UNUSED SERVICE STATION AT BALLYELLEN

The long awaited motorway stop at Ballyellen is now a step closer to opening after news emerged that Circle K will take over the site.

The company, formerly trading as Topaz, signed a contract with Transport Infrastructure Ireland on July 6.

It’s now expected that the service station will open this Autumn.

The site has been controversial as €20,000 a month was being spent on security there despite the lack of activity.

The M11 service station has been left unused since 2015 but will finally open before the end of the year.

This news has been welcomed by local councillors including Fianna Fail representative Malcolm Byrne.

