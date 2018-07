Wexford County Council are to begin building a pathway to help connect 4 major schools in Gorey.

The path will be constructed in the Kilnahue area and will be used by a lot of children attending the schools.

The path has been a key issue for local Fianna Fail councillor Malcolm Byrne who has been raising the issue of unsafe walking conditions in the area for 6 years.

Work is to begin on the path immediately and is hoped to be finished before the school term resumes.

