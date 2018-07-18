COVENEY COMES OUT STRONGLY AGAINST “UNHELPFUL” BREXIT CHANGES

The Tanaiste Simon Coveney has accused British Parliament of making ‘unhelpful’ changes to Brexit plans.

Conservatives in the UK have spent the week voting to alter proposals for a so-called soft Brexit, drawn up by the Prime Minister last weekend.

Theresa May also faces a potentially embarrassing resignation speech by former Foreign Secretary Borris Johnson later.

At home, a special Cabinet meeting focusing on Brexit is being held in County Kerry today.

Simon Coveney, who’ll attend the talks, appears to be unhappy with the British Government.

