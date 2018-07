Former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm will be sentenced tomorrow for his part in giving illegal loans to ten businessmen in 2008.

The loans, which were given to the so-called Maple Ten, were used to unwind a huge stake built up in the bank by former billionaire Sean Quinn.

Mr. Drumm was recently jailed for six years for conspiring to defraud the public about the health of the now defunct bank.

