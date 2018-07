After 16 years in the mental health service in Wexford Consultant Paediatric Psychologist Dr Kieran Moore is leaving tomorrow to take up a new post.

Doctor Moore has been critical of the lack of facilities provided for mental health including the non availability of acute bed space in Wexford and the lack of professional staff.

However Dr Moore says he believes change will come and it needs to because Wexford and the South East have been badly catered for.

