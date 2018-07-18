ENNISCORTHY’S NEW AMBULANCE STATION OPENS TO SERVE THE COUNTY

The new ambulance station in Enniscorthy is complete at a cost of €200,000.

The State of the art facility was handed over to ambulance personnel yesterday.

The new station is situated on the Old Dublin Road which is seen as a strategic location for reaching all areas in the town and the new motorway at Scarawalsh.

The station has been a pet project of Wexford Junior Minister Paul Kehoe and independent councillor Ger Carthy and has finally been delivered.

“For the first time, the people of Enniscorthy and beyond will have adequate cover with infrastructure which is state of the art and fit for purpose.” according to the Minister.

