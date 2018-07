On the eve of the fourth anniversary of his disappearance, the family of a South Dublin man have appealed to anyone with information about his death to come forward.

36 year old father of seven Mark Burke was last seen on Corrig Avenue in Dun Laoghaire on the 28th of July in 2014.

Three days later, his partial remains were found in a skip at Thornton’s recycling plant in Ballyfermot, West Dublin.

