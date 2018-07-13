FARMERS HOLD PROTEST AT BAM OFFICE TO CALL FOR BYPASS DISCUSSIONS

A demonstration is taking place at BAM site office at Scarawalsh in Enniscorthy by the Wexford IFA

BAM are the main contractors involved in the construction of the Enniscorthy Bypass.

Farmers whose land is situated along the route of the bypass say they have had enough regarding issues surrounding the works.

Issues such as land drainage, access issues and fencing are not being addressed according to the farmers involved.

James Kehoe is County Chairman of the Wexford IFA.

He is calling for meaningful dialogue between the farmers, BAM and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

