The Justice Minister says Fine Gael hasn’t made a decision yet on whether to run a candidate in the Presidential election.

Michael D Higgins yesterday announced his intention to seek another seven years in the Áras.

Fine Gael’s parliamentary party will meet later this evening to decide whether to put someone forward or not.

Charlie Flanagan says if it doesn’t – he’s backing Michael D Higgins all the way.

