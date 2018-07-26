FIRE FIGHTERS BATTLE A NUMBER OF BLAZES ACROSS COUNTY WEXFORD

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out on Vinegar Hill in Enniscorthy yesterday evening.

Several units of the fire brigade fought the blaze which broke out around tea time.

The blaze was eventually brought under control around 10 o’clock last night.

Meanwhile, a fire has re-ignited on three Span Rock on the outskirts of Wexford.

The alarm was first raised last night and Wexford Fire Brigade managed to get it under control.

However the fire has re-ignited and people are being advised to be careful and stay safe.

Chief fire in Wexford officer Paul Estrange is once again appealing to parents and the public to be mindful of the danger of fire and how easy it is to start a fire in this extremely hot weather.

