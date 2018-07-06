FLIGHTS WILL STILL OPERATE DESPITE PILOTS STRIKE – RYANAIR

Passengers who are due to fly Ryanair next Thursday are facing a nervous wait as Dublin-based pilots prepare to strike.

The airline has tweeted that flights will still operate, but it’s unclear what the impact of the industrial action of around 100 directly-employed senior pilots will be.

Ryanair says it will inform passengers on Tuesday what flights will operate, and has appealed to union Forsa to call off the strike.

Both sides say they’re prepared to talk but have accused the other of being unwilling.

