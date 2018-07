An appeals been launched into the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Waterford.

15 year-old Luke Cummins was last seen in Tramore last Thursday evening.

He’s described as being 5′ 6” tall and with short sandy coloured hair.

He was wearing a grey hooded top with a black body warmer, blue jeans and black runners.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Tramore Gardai or any Garda Station.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email