GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING AFTER MAN STABBED TO DEATH IN CORK

Gardaí in Cork say they’re anxious to speak to a man after a 24-year-old man was killed in a stabbing in Mallow last night.

They’ve issued a direct appeal for him to come forward, after witnesses placed him at the scene during a fight on Bridge Street.

A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital last night.

He’d been taken there after a fight in Mallow Town centre.

The violence is believed to have broken out between at least two men on Bridge Street.

The 24-year-old man who died received several stab wounds during the altercation.

The motive for the fight is still unclear but investigators are examining the possibility that it follows an argument earlier in the day at a horse fair in Buttevant.

Detectives claim they’re aware of the background circumstances and are assuring that any person that comes forward will be dealt with professionally in accordance with the law.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email