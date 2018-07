Irish Water is meeting this morning to discuss the potential extension of the hosepipe ban.

It was due to finish on the 31st of July, but with water supplies still at critically low levels, there is a chance it could continue for the foreseeable future.

Rain is forecast for the weekend, but it’s not expected to be enough to restore supply.

However, Liz Gavin from Met Eireann says it will improve soil moisture.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email