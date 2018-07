Young people are being warned about the dangers of steroid use – after the death of a teenager from County Limerick.

Luke O’Brien May died last year after using a drug called stanozolol.

An inquest was told that he most likely developed swelling on the brain due to his use of the steroid.

Coroner Philip Comyn says he hopes that the tragic death will make others aware of the significant dangers of taking these illicit drugs.

