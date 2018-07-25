INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED FOLLOWING ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION IN THE BALLAGH

Gardai are investigating the attempted abduction of a young girl from The Ballagh on Monday evening.

The girl was also assaulted during the ordeal and was brought to hospital for observation.

The incident happened between 8 and 9pm.

Her mother Sonya spoke to Alan on the Morning Mix and said the man was approximately 6″2 with a slim build and dark brown hair.

He was described as wearing a plain black T-shirt with red shorts and black and white Nike runners.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardai.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email