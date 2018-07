Work on the restoration of the interior of Johnstown Castle is continuing with the €7.5 million project at an advanced stage.

The Irish Heritage Trust announced today that they expect works to be complete on schedule by Spring 2019.

This will include access to the restored castle interior, a new visitor centre and the restoration of the eighty six metre long servants tunnel.

The development also encompasses a 120 seater cafe.

