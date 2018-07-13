LATEST BREXIT PLAN WILL KILL US TRADE DEAL – TRUMP

Donald Trump’s warning the British Prime Minister her latest Brexit plan will ‘kill’ hopes of a trade deal with America – because it’ll leave the UK too closely aligned with Europe.

The two leaders will hold talks on the second day of the US President’s British visit later.

A giant balloon depicting the president as an angry orange baby is being flown by protesters outside the Houses of Parliament.

He’s already caused a stir by suggesting the former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson would make a great leader instead of Theresa May.

