The Sinn Fein leader has accused the Taoiseach of losing the run of himself over his comments about the media.

It’s after Leo Varadkar said that Irish journalists are more in interested in reporting gossip than politics.

The remarks were made at a private function during his trip to the States this week.

He told guests at a lunch that he can sympathise with Donald Trump, who regularly attacks ‘fake news’.

Deputy Mary Lou McDonald has said the alleged comments are very odd.

