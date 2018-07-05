MORE PEOPLE MOVING TO THE SOUTH EAST FOR A BETTER QUALITY OF LIFE

A new survey has found that highly-skilled professionals from all over the world are moving to the South East.

They are coming for a number of reasons including better work/life balance, shorter commutes to work and lower living costs .

The South East Relocation Survey, was carried out by National Recruitment & HR Services Group Collins McNicholas in conjunction with IDA Ireland.

The survey found that three quarters of those who have moved here have more disposable income with a commute time of under 40 minutes.

67% say they came here from other parts of Ireland or relocated home while 33% were from outside the country.

Quality of life in the south east was a big factor in their decision with 86% sighting that as one reason why they came while 90% had a third level degree.

Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright said improving connectivity with both Dublin and Cork is now a huge advantage to the South East region.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email