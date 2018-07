Hundreds of flights have been cancelled today as Ryanair cabin crew in Spain, Italy Portugal and Belgium stage a second day of strike action.

It comes as a 4th day of strike action was confirmed for Friday the 3rd of August by the union representing Irish based pilots.

The airline also announced plans to cut the size of its Dublin based fleet and has warned that up to 300 jobs are at risk.

Cityjet chairman Pat Byrne thinks it may be a sign of things to come.

