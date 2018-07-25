MORE RYANAIR MEETINGS TAKE PLACE AS 300 JOBS AT RISK IN DUBLIN

The union representing Ryanair pilots is meeting this morning – with the potential for more strike action.

The airline has announced that up to 300 pilots and cabin crew could lose their jobs as it scales back its fleet in Dublin.

For the past two weeks around 100 Irish based pilots have walked off the job for three days in a row over seniority, base transfers and annual leave.

Ryanair says this – along with growth in its Polish market means its reducing its Dublin based fleet by a fifth this winter.

It’s told 100 pilots and over 200 cabin crew employees that their services may not be required from the end of October – and has issued them with letters of protective notice.

The union representing them is meeting this morning to consider the latest developments and whether more strikes are on the horizon. action.

