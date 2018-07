Irish Water’s Crisis Management team is meeting this morning – as a drought takes hold of most parts of the country.

A nationwide hosepipe ban comes into force tomorrow until the end of the month – following a similar ban in the greater Dublin area.

Irish water says while demand has dropped, supplies remain under pressure and further restrictions may be necessary.

It comes as Met Eireann predicts an increase in temperatures over the weekend and into next week.

