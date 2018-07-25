OIREACHTAS FINANCE COMMITTEE TO DISCUSS LORETO SCHOOL BREAKDOWN

State representatives are to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee to discuss ongoing problems at the Loreto school in Wexford.

Members of the National Development Finance Agency and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform are to be quizzed by TDs over the on going dispute with subcontractors.

Local workers have been left out of pocket due to the collapse of the Carillion and Sammon groups.

Wexford Junior Minister Paul Kehoe has welcomed the move and says it will help those subcontractors who have been left high and dry.

Deputy Kehoe also says more must be done to protect these people in the future.

