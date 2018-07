It has been announced that President Michael D Higgins is to attend the closing ceremony of this years JFK Summer School in New Ross

This is to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the opening of the JFK Arboretum

The event wil he held in a marquee in the arboretum which was officially opened to the public by the then president De Valera in 1968

The summer school is now in its sixth year and will run this year from September 6th to the 8th

