PROTEST MEETING AGAINST NEW MOTORWAY TO BE HELD IN ENNISCORTHY TODAY

A meeting is taking place today over issues relating to the new M11 motorway between Clough and Oylgate.

Last Friday protesters highlighted issues relating to local access roads for essential services.

The main parties concerned have been invited to today’s meeting in Enniscorthy organised by Wexford IFA.

They include Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Wexford County Council and the main contractor of the works BAM.

The thirty three kilometres of motorway is nearing completion and concerned residents and landowners want a resolution to their concerns before the route is opened.

