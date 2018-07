A senior Government Minister has commended the public for its efforts conserving water during the heatwave.

Eoghan Murphy, whose Housing Department is co-ordinating the response to the hot weather, says people have been doing a ‘great job’ limiting their water usage.

A hose-pipe ban is expected to be extended around the country this week, after starting in the Greater Dublin area on Monday.

Minister Murphy fears the biggest water shortages are yet to come.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email