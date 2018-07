Restaurant owners are warning businesses shouldn’t be penalised because the cost of housing has gone up.

They’re unhappy with recommendations that the Living Wage should be increased to keep up with rising costs.

The Living Wage Technical Group, which decides the level, thinks an extra 20c should be added bringing the hourly rate to €11:90.

But CEO of the Restaurant Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, says it’s far too high.

