REVENUE SEIZE OVER 4,000 CIGARETTES AFTER SEARCH IN COUNTY WEXFORD

Revenue officers seized over 4,000 cigarettes and a small amount of herbal cannabis when they carried out a search, under warrant, of a private residence in Co Wexford.

The 4,400 unstamped cigarettes, branded ‘Excellence’ have a retail value in excess of €2,500 and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €1,950.

This was a joint intelligence led operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Siochána and is part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations.

