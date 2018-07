Ryanair passengers are facing significant disruption again next week as pilots and cabin crew go on strike.

Around 100 Irish-based pilots are on a 24 hour strike today – the second of three, in a row over seniority arrangements.

While cabin crew in Belgium, Spain and Portugal are striking next Wednesday and Thursday.

Ryanair’s slammed Forsa, saying it’s failed to communicate for two days.

But it’s understood the trade union will contact the airline for further talks

