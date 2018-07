Pilots at Ryanair have voted in favour of industrial action, after slow progress on union negotiations.

The budget airline agreed to recognise trade unions for the first time last December.

But pilots are disappointed over the slow pace of talks.

120 of those directly employed by Ryanair have voted for industrial action, but it’s not yet clear how passengers will be affected.

The strike takes place on Thursday July 12th

