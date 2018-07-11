RYANAIR STRIKE MAY STILL GO AHEAD DESPITE TALKS

Pilots and management at Ryanair are sitting down for talks at Dublin Airport in a last-ditch effort to avoid tomorrow’s strike.

Almost 100 directly employed pilots are downing tools tomorrow in a row over seniority and base transfers with around 30 flights cancelled.

Ryanair says they don’t have a mandate as almost three quarters of pilots who are on contracts weren’t balloted.

Bernard Harbour from trade union Forsa says they’re here to talk but tomorrow’s strike is likely to go ahead.

