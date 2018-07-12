SECOND MALE TEEN CHARGED AS PART OF ANA KRIEGAL INVESTIGATION

A second boy has been charged with the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

The body of the 14 year old was found in a disused building in Lucan, Co Dublin in May.

A 13 year old boy has appeared before the Children’s Court in the last few minutes charged with her murder.

He Was accompanied by his mother and has been remanded in detention to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus and will appear in court again later this month.

A second boy was charged with her murder in May.

He was refused bail last month and is in detention in Oberstown.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email