A protest is taking place at Rosslare Europort this evening to highlight the lack of development at the facility.

It is being organised by Sinn Fein and comes in the wake of Irish Ferries pulling their service from Rosslare to France for the winter months.

Councillor Mick Roche says the protesters will gather at the entrance to the port at six o’clock.

