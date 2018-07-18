SIR CLIFF RICHARD WINS CASE AGAINST BBC OVER POLICE RAID ON HIS HOUSE

Sir Cliff Richard arrives at the Rolls Building in London, as a High Court judge is preparing to analyse evidence in a legal battle between Sir Cliff and the BBC. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 12, 2018. The 77-year-old singer has sued the BBC over coverage of a police raid at his apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014 following an allegation of sex assault. See PA story COURTS Richard. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Sir Cliff Richard has won his High Court privacy case against the BBC.
The singer sued the Corporation over its coverage of a police raid on his Berkshire home in 2014.
He was never arrested or charged.
The judge has awarded what he’s called ‘substantial damages’.