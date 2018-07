Difficult to solve the impasse of the completion of Loreto College in Wexford

The words of Minister of State Paul Kehoe as subcontractors continue a sit in at the college demanding payment for work done

The main contractor for the job Sammon Conracting who Minister Kehoe claims has been paid for the work, has gone into liquidation leaving sub contractors on the Wexford project out of pocket to the tune of almost thirteen million euro

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email