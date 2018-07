The Taoiseach says he’ll reach out to the Fianna Fáil leader about renewing the confidence and supply arrangement in the coming weeks.

Leo Varadkar wants to re-negotiate the deal propping up the government – before the budget.

But Micheál Martin says he’s had no contact about it and has only heard speculation in the media.

Leo Varadkar conceded it’s been six months since he sat down across the table from the Fianna Fáil leader.

