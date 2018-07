A teenager arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Waterford has been released without charge.

A 25 year old man was discovered with stab wounds at Shanakiel in Dunmore East in the early hours of yesterday morning – he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 17 year old man was arrested in connection with incident – he’s since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

